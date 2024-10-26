Painting Impact Zones

to

Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center 400 Garden Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

At Reflection Riding, explore native plants to learn about the impact of invasive species, then paint watercolor illustrations inspired by the art of April Flanders, currently on view in the Hunter. All materials are provided.

$25/person for guests 16 and over ($20/person for Hunter and Reflection Riding Members); Youth 12-15 are welcome to come if accompanied by an adult.

Registration at https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/PaintingImpact-Zones

