Painting with Paper: An Exploration of Composition within the Art of Collage

× Expand Anna Carll Urban Collage

Explore a new way to look at and build the art of collage to use color, shape, pattern, and composition as a means to construct an image that is out of the ordinary mindset of this time-honored medium. We will explore the basics of composition through the Architecture of Space principles, focusing on foundation shapes that anchor the composition to the spatial plane. This is a 4-day class, and participants will need to be familiar with wet media: acrylic gel or matte medium will be the “glue” used for construction of the collages.