Painting with Paper: An Exploration of Composition within the Art of Collage

to

Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Explore a new way to look at and build the art of collage to use color, shape, pattern, and composition as a means to construct an image that is out of the ordinary mindset of this time-honored medium. We will explore the basics of composition through the Architecture of Space principles, focusing on foundation shapes that anchor the composition to the spatial plane. This is a 4-day class, and participants will need to be familiar with wet media: acrylic gel or matte medium will be the “glue” used for construction of the collages.

Info

Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions
to
Google Calendar - Painting with Paper: An Exploration of Composition within the Art of Collage - 2026-02-05 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Painting with Paper: An Exploration of Composition within the Art of Collage - 2026-02-05 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Painting with Paper: An Exploration of Composition within the Art of Collage - 2026-02-05 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Painting with Paper: An Exploration of Composition within the Art of Collage - 2026-02-05 10:00:00 ical