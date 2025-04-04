Painting from a Photograph: Portraits in Layers

× Expand Townsend Atelier tina figarelli

Painting from life is an incredibly great skill to have, but it’s not always readily available. In this three-day workshop, artist Tina Figarelli will lead students through the benefits (and pitfalls) of painting a portrait from a photograph. This workshop will include a variety of lectures regarding what to look for when painting from life vs. a photo, and daily demos in the morning as Tina discusses her process of painting “indirectly” (painting in layers). Students will create their own indirect portrait painting from a photo (photos provided by Tina) with one-on-one feedback from the instructor each afternoon