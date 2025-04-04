Painting from a Photograph: Portraits in Layers
Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Townsend Atelier
tina figarelli
Painting from life is an incredibly great skill to have, but it’s not always readily available. In this three-day workshop, artist Tina Figarelli will lead students through the benefits (and pitfalls) of painting a portrait from a photograph. This workshop will include a variety of lectures regarding what to look for when painting from life vs. a photo, and daily demos in the morning as Tina discusses her process of painting “indirectly” (painting in layers). Students will create their own indirect portrait painting from a photo (photos provided by Tina) with one-on-one feedback from the instructor each afternoon