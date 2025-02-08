Pairé Charm Bar Pop-Up at The Chattery

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

Shiny? Check.

Jewels & Gems? Check.

Personalization? Check.

Handmade? Check.

Fully unique? Check.

We've got the perfect recipe for an unforgettable Valentine's Gift. The Chattery and Pairé Charm Bar are teaming up to invite you to create your own charm jewelry from their carefully curated selection of chains and unique charms for purchase.

Treat yourself or someone you love from 11am-4pm on February 8th.

RSVP below for free and receive 10% off your in-person purchase.