Palette Knife Painting Techniques with Mia Bergeron (online)

Back by popular demand, this fun class is a great way to explore layering oils, using different tools (we will be using a big range of tools- not just a palette knife), working with color and values, and exploring edges. Students will be working from photo references provided by Mia to create layered images. Students will need to be able to paint either from a monitor, or are responsible for printing images from the image library prior to class. We will explore the different challenges imposed by working in layers to create visual texture, and how to use values to help find color. Mia will demonstrate at the beginning of class, and any questions that may come up will be addressed throughout the workshop. Some knowledge of oil painting is recommended.