Don’t miss the opportunity to experience all your favorite Aerosmith songs when Pandora’s Box: The Ultimate Aerosmith Tribute take The GEM Theatre stage on Saturday, February 1 at 7:30pm. The Atlanta-based band formed in 2015 with a passion for Aerosmith’s music and an uncanny resemblance in appearance and vocals. Now they tour the country performing all the hits from the vinyl-album era with releases like “Dream On” and “Sweet Emotion” to the MTV cassette tape and CD era songs “Rag Doll” and “Love in an Elevator” to the 1990s chartbusters “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.” Tickets are $35-$40; reserved seating recommended and available online at www.calhoungemtheatre.org or calling (706) 625-3132.