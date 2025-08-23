× Expand Lakweshia Ewing Lakweshia Ewing

PANEL DISCUSSION TOPIC: “From Baldwin to the Block: Reimagining Literacy for Black Youth in Our Schools” facilitated by Lakweshia Ewing

We will be diving into how we can disrupt the barriers and reawaken the power of reading, storytelling, and critical thinking in the Black community.

We are calling for all community members and families who have a heart for our youth to be in the room for this discussion.

Panelists:

Cynthia Evans (Champion Children’s Learning Academy)

Tersheia Hayes (Principal Dupont Elementary)

Rickey Jones (Assistant Principal @ CSAS)

Rashaad Williams (Principal @ Tyner)

THIS IS A FREE EVENT. DONATIONS APPRECIATED.

PANEL DISCUSSION FACILITATOR, LAKWESHIA EWING