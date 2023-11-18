Parent & Child Fall Floral Workshop - IN-PERSON CLASS

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Parents, do you have a child who loves flowers? Bring them to this workshop where a professional florist will teach you and your child how to each create a beautiful petite fall floral arrangement to take home.

Please note: This class is open to children 5 years and older.

Do you want to bring more than one child? No problem. Just purchase the $35 add-on for the second child. Every participant will be able to create and take home a small arrangement.

Please note: Ticket sales end on Thursday, November 16 at 5 p.m.

About the teacher:

Stephanie Lang is the owner and lead florist at Lang Floral Designs in Chattanooga. Starting as a self taught florists and full time professional Graphic Designer, Stephanie has used her 10+ years of experience in the floral industry to hone her craft and develop a signature style that serves her wedding clients to help bring to life their vision for their big day.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Parent & Child Fall Floral Workshop - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2023-11-18 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Parent & Child Fall Floral Workshop - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2023-11-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Parent & Child Fall Floral Workshop - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2023-11-18 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Parent & Child Fall Floral Workshop - IN-PERSON CLASS - 2023-11-18 10:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

November 14, 2023

Wednesday

November 15, 2023

Thursday

November 16, 2023

Friday

November 17, 2023

Saturday

November 18, 2023

Sunday

November 19, 2023

Monday

November 20, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours