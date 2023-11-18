Parent & Child Fall Floral Workshop - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand Image via Lang Floral Designs Image via Lang Floral Designs

Parents, do you have a child who loves flowers? Bring them to this workshop where a professional florist will teach you and your child how to each create a beautiful petite fall floral arrangement to take home.

Please note: This class is open to children 5 years and older.

Do you want to bring more than one child? No problem. Just purchase the $35 add-on for the second child. Every participant will be able to create and take home a small arrangement.

Please note: Ticket sales end on Thursday, November 16 at 5 p.m.

About the teacher:

Stephanie Lang is the owner and lead florist at Lang Floral Designs in Chattanooga. Starting as a self taught florists and full time professional Graphic Designer, Stephanie has used her 10+ years of experience in the floral industry to hone her craft and develop a signature style that serves her wedding clients to help bring to life their vision for their big day.