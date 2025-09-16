Park Quest: Animal Edition at McDonald Farm
McDonald Farm 16705 Coulterville Rd., Sale Creek, Tennessee 37373
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation
Park Quest: Animal Edition at McDonald Farm
Track the Clues, Spot the Creatures!
• Tuesday, September 16th
• 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
• McDonald Farm Town Square
• Free Animal Scavenger Hunt
• Beverage Vendor
• Free Games
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• All Ages Welcome
• No registration required for public —Show up and enjoy the fun!
McDonald Farm 16705 Coulterville Rd., Sale Creek, TN 37373
Rain or Shine Event! - In the case of severe weather, we'll post updates on our Facebook page and the Facebook event page.
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/176J3VXxZa/
For More Information, Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
#HamCoTnParks #McdonaldFarm #SummerInThePark #ScavengerHunt #AnimalEdition