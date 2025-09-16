× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation 2025 Parks Programs Flyers - Park Quest Animals 9.16.25 Park Quest: Animal Edition at McDonald Farm, Tuesday, September 16th, Flyer

Park Quest: Animal Edition at McDonald Farm

Track the Clues, Spot the Creatures!

• Tuesday, September 16th

• 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

• McDonald Farm Town Square

• Free Animal Scavenger Hunt

• Beverage Vendor

• Free Games

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required for public —Show up and enjoy the fun!

McDonald Farm 16705 Coulterville Rd., Sale Creek, TN 37373

Rain or Shine Event! - In the case of severe weather, we'll post updates on our Facebook page and the Facebook event page.

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/176J3VXxZa/

For More Information, Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #McdonaldFarm #SummerInThePark #ScavengerHunt #AnimalEdition