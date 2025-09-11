× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation 2025 Parks Programs Flyers - Park Quest Nature 9.11.25 Park Quest: Nature Edition at Enterprise South Nature Park, Thursday, September 11th Flyer

Park Quest: Nature Edition at Enterprise South Nature Park

The Park Is Calling — Can You Crack the Clues?

• Thursday, September 11th

• 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

• Enterprise South Nature Park (Meet at Parking Lot 1)

• Free Nature Scavenger Hunt

• Free Walking Stick Activity with Supplies Provided

• Beverage Vendor

• Free Games

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Enterprise South Nature Park 190 Still Hollow Loop, Chattanooga, TN 37416

Rain or Shine Event! - In the case of severe weather, we'll post updates on our Facebook page and the Facebook event page.

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/15qHffbrRF/

For More Information, Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #SummerInThePark #ESNP #ScavengerHunt #NatureEdition #ParkQuest #FamilyFun #OutdoorAdventure