The Party of A Showgirl: ATS12 Celebration

× Expand 22 & good 4 u 22 & good 4 u

22 & good 4 u presents

THE PARTY OF A SHOWGIRL: A TS12 Celebration ❤️‍🔥

It’s Beautiful. It’s Frightening. It’s Rapturous.

🔒 Barrelhouse Ballroom - Chattanooga

🪞 Thursday, October 16

📸 7pm doors, 8pm party

🍸 18+

Join us in celebrating the release of Taylor’s new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” as well as other hits from her discography all night long 🪩

TICKETS AT ThePartyOfAShowgirl.com 🎟️

Drag performance by @bambii_montice 💃

Check us off your Wi$h Li$t @22andgood4u ✨