The Party of A Showgirl: ATS12 Celebration
to
Chattanooga, TN Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
×
22 & good 4 u
22 & good 4 u
22 & good 4 u presents
THE PARTY OF A SHOWGIRL: A TS12 Celebration ❤️🔥
It’s Beautiful. It’s Frightening. It’s Rapturous.
🔒 Barrelhouse Ballroom - Chattanooga
🪞 Thursday, October 16
📸 7pm doors, 8pm party
🍸 18+
Join us in celebrating the release of Taylor’s new album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” as well as other hits from her discography all night long 🪩
TICKETS AT ThePartyOfAShowgirl.com 🎟️
Drag performance by @bambii_montice 💃
Check us off your Wi$h Li$t @22andgood4u ✨
Info
Chattanooga, TN Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
Parties & Clubs