“Past and Present--Closing Reception for In-Town Gallery’s 50th Anniversary Show”

It’s been a joyful and nostalgic September at In-Town Gallery, celebrating 50 years as one of Chattanooga’s foremost art galleries. As events come to a close, we look forward to our next 50 years. Come join us on Friday, September 27th, 5-8 pm, for a closing exhibition of artwork created by 42 past members!

And while you're visiting In-Town Gallery, be sure to stop by nearby AVA’s reception for Chattanooga sculptor Maria Willison’s Solo Exhibition. Also on display in the Landis gallery, is a collaboration with The Houston Museum of Decorative Arts.

Showcasing the creativity of local artists for 50 years, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com, Facebook and Instagram!