Patrick Sweany lives for the Grooves.

Whether it's the ones he records on his albums, the ones he lays down with his band on the stage, or the ones that define his days writing songs and living life in his East Nashville neighborhood, the Grooves are what have propelled Sweany through 20+ years of performing and recording across 8 studio albums and dozens of countries around the world. Being in the Groove is Sweany's recipe for success.

To say 2020 has disrupted these Grooves, is a severe understatement. The cancellation of live music in the U.S. for the past several months initially ground Sweany's Groove to a halt. However, it hasn't all been bad. The time away from the road and away from the studio has forced some introspection and reflection.

Serendipitously, Sweany had begun a new experiment in 2019 teaming up with Andrew Trube and Anthony Farrell (the Austin duo known as Greyhounds) to rework and re-record some of his oldest compositions. Taking songs from his first two records, Sweany headed into Bud's recording Services, Greyhounds' studio, while on tour in Texas.

Together with his touring band, Sweany reworked about a dozen older songs, and even tracked a cover and a never-released tune. The experience was rewarding and fun, but with tour dates pending, the rough tracks sat on the shelf for several more months. Once back in Nashville, Sweany began working with local producer Dexter Green at 3 Sirens Studio. Dex began meticulously shaping and mixing them, and Get That Feeling was born.

Nine Mile Records is releasing two batches of these recordings (volumes I & II) in 2020 and 2021 while Sweany writes and records another full-length album of new compositions.

The songs represent both a look back over Sweany's long career, and new collaborations that showcase some sides of Patrick's songs you might find surprising.

​It's never too late to find a new Groove.

GA Advanced: $15

GA Day of Show: $20

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show