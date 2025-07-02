Patriotic Game Day at Chester Frost Park Beach
to
Chester Frost Park Beach 2277 Gold Point Circle North, Hixson, Tennessee 37343
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation
Patriotic Game Day at Chester Frost Park Beach Wednesday, July 2nd 2 pm – 9 pm Flyer
Patriotic Game Day at Chester Frost Park Beach
It’s time for some friendly competition with a side of freedom!
• Wednesday, July 2nd
• 2 pm – 9 pm
• CFP Beach
• Free Competitions with Prizes
o Cornhole Tournament 3:30 pm – 4:40 pm
o Uncle Same Costume Contest 5:00 pm – 6:25 pm
o Frozen Bandana Contest 6:45 pm – 8:00 pm
• Food & Beverage Vendor
• Free Games
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• All Ages Welcome
• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!
Chester Frost Park Beach 2277 Gold Point Circle North, Hixson, TN 37343
Rain or Shine Event!
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1CLatPQFnB/
For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
#HamCoTnParks #CFP #PatrioticGameDay #OutdoorFun #StarsStripesAndPrizes #SummerInThePark