Patriotic Game Day at Chester Frost Park Beach

It’s time for some friendly competition with a side of freedom!

• Wednesday, July 2nd

• 2 pm – 9 pm

• CFP Beach

• Free Competitions with Prizes

o Cornhole Tournament 3:30 pm – 4:40 pm

o Uncle Same Costume Contest 5:00 pm – 6:25 pm

o Frozen Bandana Contest 6:45 pm – 8:00 pm

• Food & Beverage Vendor

• Free Games

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Chester Frost Park Beach 2277 Gold Point Circle North, Hixson, TN 37343

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/1CLatPQFnB/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

Info

423-710-0274
