Patriotic Pup Parade at Enterprise South Nature Park Tuesday, July 1st

Patriotic Pup Parade at Enterprise South Nature Park

Paws, Stripes, and Wagging Tails at the cutest parade in town!

• Tuesday, July 1st

• 4:30 pm – 6 pm

• Free Patriotic Dog Bandanas

• Patriotic Dog Parade

o Meet at ESNP Bunker #2 at 4:30 pm

o Parade to Barks and Tails Dog Park at 5:30 pm

• Kiddie Pools for Doggie Splashes

• Beverage Vendor

• Pootagic Vendor

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Enterprise South Nature Park 190 Still Hollow Loop Chattanooga, TN 37416

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/14GGoa5czt1/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #PatrioticPupParade #ESNP #OutdoorFun #WaggingTails #SummerInThePark