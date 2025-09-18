× Expand Hart Gallery Thursday, September 18, 2025 5:30pm-7:30pm Hart Gallery, 110 E Main St. (Presentation) - 1 Patrons of the Hart Shrimp Boil. Benefiting Hart Gallery and Hosted by Ellen and Jay Heavilon. September 18th. Starts at 5:30pm at the Hart Gallery. Ticket Price 100 dollars

The Patrons of the Hart Shrimp boil is a chance to connect with our Patrons of the Hart, a community of people who help sustain The Hart Gallery’s work with local artists. You’ll get to meet artists, see their work, and hear how this community makes a difference.

Members enjoy free admission to events like this one, along with opportunities to engage more deeply with our mission.

Tickets for the public are $100. We’d love for you to join us, whether for the shrimp, the conversation, or the cause.