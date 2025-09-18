Patrons of the Hart Shrimp Boil

to

Hart Gallery 10 East Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Patrons of the Hart Shrimp boil is a chance to connect with our Patrons of the Hart, a community of people who help sustain The Hart Gallery’s work with local artists. You’ll get to meet artists, see their work, and hear how this community makes a difference.

Members enjoy free admission to events like this one, along with opportunities to engage more deeply with our mission.

Tickets for the public are $100. We’d love for you to join us, whether for the shrimp, the conversation, or the cause.

Info

Hart Gallery 10 East Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - Patrons of the Hart Shrimp Boil - 2025-09-18 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Patrons of the Hart Shrimp Boil - 2025-09-18 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Patrons of the Hart Shrimp Boil - 2025-09-18 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Patrons of the Hart Shrimp Boil - 2025-09-18 17:30:00 ical