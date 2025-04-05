Paul Childers feat. a Stevie Ray Vaughan set

× Expand Kat Friedmann Paul Childers at Songbirds on 4/5

Blending Pop, R&B, and Soul, Paul Childers is leading a new breed of singer/songwriters and guitarists. Hailing from Nashville, he finds a way to blur the lines between Stevie Ray Vaughan and Hendrix styles of guitar playing, a Motown rhythm section, and pop vocal melodies.

Touring nationally and internationally since 2014, Childers has opened for Vince Gill, B.B. King, Robert Cray, Third Eye Blind, and Leann Rimes, and headlined the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He has also played the actual guitars of Chuck Berry, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Jimi Hendrix in tribute as the Songbirds Guitar Museum Ambassador. Childers was selected by Acmeville Records as the debut artist on their label, which features live recordings from the Nashville music hotspot.

His first three Albums, Naked Poetry, Secondary Colors, and The One About Her, all released in the Top 20 worldwide on both the Pop and RnB Billboard charts.

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $20

General Admission Day of Show: $25