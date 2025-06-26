× Expand Kat Friedmann Paul McDonald with Leah Blevins at Songbirds on 6/26

Paul McDonald’s voice is immediately recognizable and impossible to ignore. Often compared to legends like Rod Stewart and Bob Dylan, the poetic story-driven narratives and deeply catchy hooks in his music are delivered by a raspy yet refined voice reminiscent of another era that demands to be heard right now. He pulls off the rare feat of being a poet, visual artist, songwriter, adamant performer, and a powerful vocalist. Paul’s hope is to spread peace, love, and unity through his music. Connection & community through song.

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission: $20