"PDQ Bach" Schickele Memorial Concert at Southern Adventist University

"PDQ Bach" Schickele

Students from the School of Music at Southern Adventist University invite the community to a free concert honoring the late composer Peter Schickele, a multi-Grammy-award-winning musical satirist, on Sunday, November 3, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium on campus. For more information about this free event, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.