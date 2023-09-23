Pelvic Floor Workshop with Dr. SaraLynn Stocker, DPT

to

G2G Salsa 2255 Center St , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

G2G Salsa & Raven Physical Therapy will be hosting Dr. SaraLynn Stocking, DPT, PPCES for a pelvic floor workshop on Sept. 23rd!

Gain an understanding in:

- What is the pelvic floor?

- How do I know if I have pelvic floor dysfunction?

- Ways to strengthen the pelvic floor, core, and improve the mind-body connection

If possible, please bring a yoga mat to the studio. We do have a few extras available, but it may not be enough for all participants.

About SaraLynn:

"I've been practicing physical therapy since 2019, specializing in orthopedics and pelvic floor. I'm a certified pregnancy and postpartum corrective exercise specialist, and I'm certified in functional and trigger point dry needling.

I want each patient to feel valued, heard, and understood. I address concerns that patients have with empathy and compassion while providing the best evidence-based care.

In my free time, I enjoy practicing pilates and yoga, spending time with my furry friends, and trying out the newest bakery or coffeeshop with my husband."

Info

G2G Salsa 2255 Center St , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
Health & Wellness
954-663-8521
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Pelvic Floor Workshop with Dr. SaraLynn Stocker, DPT - 2023-09-23 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pelvic Floor Workshop with Dr. SaraLynn Stocker, DPT - 2023-09-23 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pelvic Floor Workshop with Dr. SaraLynn Stocker, DPT - 2023-09-23 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pelvic Floor Workshop with Dr. SaraLynn Stocker, DPT - 2023-09-23 13:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

The Pulse Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Friday

September 15, 2023

Saturday

September 16, 2023

Sunday

September 17, 2023

Monday

September 18, 2023

Tuesday

September 19, 2023

Wednesday

September 20, 2023

Thursday

September 21, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours