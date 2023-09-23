× Expand G2G Salsa Pelvic Floor Workshop with Dr. SaraLynn Stocker, DPT

G2G Salsa & Raven Physical Therapy will be hosting Dr. SaraLynn Stocking, DPT, PPCES for a pelvic floor workshop on Sept. 23rd!

Gain an understanding in:

- What is the pelvic floor?

- How do I know if I have pelvic floor dysfunction?

- Ways to strengthen the pelvic floor, core, and improve the mind-body connection

If possible, please bring a yoga mat to the studio. We do have a few extras available, but it may not be enough for all participants.

About SaraLynn:

"I've been practicing physical therapy since 2019, specializing in orthopedics and pelvic floor. I'm a certified pregnancy and postpartum corrective exercise specialist, and I'm certified in functional and trigger point dry needling.

I want each patient to feel valued, heard, and understood. I address concerns that patients have with empathy and compassion while providing the best evidence-based care.

In my free time, I enjoy practicing pilates and yoga, spending time with my furry friends, and trying out the newest bakery or coffeeshop with my husband."