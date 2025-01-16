Percussionist Michael Yeung in Concert at Southern Adventist University

× Expand Contributed Michael Yeung

Southern Adventist University welcomes guest percussionist Michael Yeung to perform on Thursday, January 16, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium on the university campus as part of this year’s Performing Arts Series. This event is open to the public. Admission for community guests is $10 per person and can be paid at the door. For more information, visit southern.edu/southernevents.