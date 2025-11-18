Peter Westerbrink to Perform for Organ Concert Series

× Expand Contributed Peter Westerbrink

The Eugene A. Anderson Organ Concert Series at Southern Adventist University's School of Music welcomes internationally acclaimed performer Peter Westerbrink of the Netherlands on Tuesday, November 18, at 7:30 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on campus.

Specializing in the lineage of organ composition and performance that emerged in northern Germany during the Baroque era, Westerbrink has acquired an outstanding reputation as concert organist, teacher, and jury member. Performing and teaching actively throughout Europe, South America, and the United States, he also participates in radio and recordings.

For streaming options and additional information about this free event, visit southern.edu/musicevents.