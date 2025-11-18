Peter Westerbrink to Perform for Organ Concert Series

to

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

The Eugene A. Anderson Organ Concert Series at Southern Adventist University's School of Music welcomes internationally acclaimed performer Peter Westerbrink of the Netherlands on Tuesday, November 18, at 7:30 p.m. in Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists on campus.

Specializing in the lineage of organ composition and performance that emerged in northern Germany during the Baroque era, Westerbrink has acquired an outstanding reputation as concert organist, teacher, and jury member. Performing and teaching actively throughout Europe, South America, and the United States, he also participates in radio and recordings.

For streaming options and additional information about this free event, visit southern.edu/musicevents.

Info

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
423-236-2880
to
Google Calendar - Peter Westerbrink to Perform for Organ Concert Series - 2025-11-18 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Peter Westerbrink to Perform for Organ Concert Series - 2025-11-18 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Peter Westerbrink to Perform for Organ Concert Series - 2025-11-18 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Peter Westerbrink to Perform for Organ Concert Series - 2025-11-18 19:30:00 ical