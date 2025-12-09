× Expand Phil Kline PKUN Event Calendar Cover Images - Chattanooga (Square) Phil Kline's Unsilent Night in Chattanooga Flyer

EVENT OVERVIEW

A Soundwalk Through the City

Join us for an immersive outdoor music experience where participants become the performers, carrying speakers or phones that together create a beautiful, shimmering soundscape.

Free & Family-Friendly

All ages are welcome — bring your friends, family, and curiosity for sound and community. No musical experience required!

Celebrate the Holiday Season Creatively

Experience the joy of music, community, and the holiday season in a uniquely Nief-Norf way.

ABOUT UNSILENT NIGHT

Unsilent Night is an outdoor soundwalk and global music event created by composer Phil Kline. Since its debut in 1992, this one-of-a-kind holiday tradition has transformed city streets around the world into shimmering, mobile sound sculptures. Participants each play one of four interlocking tracks on their phones or speakers, pressing play together and walking a shared route through town — turning the audience into the performers and the city into a surround-sound experience heard differently from every step and perspective.