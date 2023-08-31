Photographer Me Ra Koh

× Expand Me Ra Koh Studio Headshot Sony Artisan of Imagery Me Ra Koh

Join Me Ra Koh, a trailblazing photographer and Sony Artisan of Imagery, on an inspiring journey of self-discovery and adventure at Southern Adventist University’s Iles P.E. Center on Thursday, August 31, at 11 a.m. Through hilarious and heart-wrenching stories, Koh shares her winding personal journey in photographs, from being a patient in a locked psych ward to appearing on Oprah and living alongside gibbons in Thailand. For more information on this free event honoring the importance of mental health, call 423.236.2814.