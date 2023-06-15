The Photographic Society of Chattanooga presents Colby McLemore at its June meeting.

Thursday, June 15, 2023, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Colby McLemore. Mr. McLemore is the owner and visual storyteller of Colby’s Photo & Videos. He is a full-time professional whose work revolves around advertising photography and videography for businesses as well as for individuals. Colby has earned his Master’s, Craftsman, CPP and Certified Drone Photographer designations. He has also won many prestigious awards. Mr. McLemore’s presentation will be, “Be a Unique and Creative Photographer-all for the cost of a drone”. To learn more about Colby and to see examples of his work, visit his website www.colbysphotosvideos.com. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

Boot Camp begins at 6:00pm. Mickey Rountree will be discussing, “How to Select ‘The Shot’ From a Collection of Images Using Lightroom”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Mary Jane Fish at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.