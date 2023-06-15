The Photographic Society of Chattanooga presents Colby McLemore at its June meeting.

to

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Thursday, June 15, 2023, the Photographic Society of Chattanooga will present Colby McLemore. Mr. McLemore is the owner and visual storyteller of Colby’s Photo & Videos. He is a full-time professional whose work revolves around advertising photography and videography for businesses as well as for individuals. Colby has earned his Master’s, Craftsman, CPP and Certified Drone Photographer designations. He has also won many prestigious awards. Mr. McLemore’s presentation will be, “Be a Unique and Creative Photographer-all for the cost of a drone”. To learn more about Colby and to see examples of his work, visit his website www.colbysphotosvideos.com. The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitors are always welcome.

Boot Camp begins at 6:00pm. Mickey Rountree will be discussing, “How to Select ‘The Shot’ From a Collection of Images Using Lightroom”.

The presentation will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the St. John United Methodist Church, 3921 Murray Hills Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37416. For more information call 423-344-5643 or e-mail Mary Jane Fish at president@chattanoogaphoto.org. For more information about the Photographic Society of Chattanooga, visit https://chattanoogaphoto.org.

Info

St. John's United Methodist Church 3921 Murray Hills Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings, This & That
4233445643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Photographic Society of Chattanooga presents Colby McLemore at its June meeting. - 2023-06-15 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Photographic Society of Chattanooga presents Colby McLemore at its June meeting. - 2023-06-15 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Photographic Society of Chattanooga presents Colby McLemore at its June meeting. - 2023-06-15 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Photographic Society of Chattanooga presents Colby McLemore at its June meeting. - 2023-06-15 18:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

EPB Community Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Monday

May 29, 2023

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

May 30, 2023

Wednesday

May 31, 2023

Thursday

June 1, 2023

Friday

June 2, 2023

Saturday

June 3, 2023

Sunday

June 4, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours