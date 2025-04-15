Photography for Beginners

× Expand Photo by Jasper Gribble on Unsplash via The Chattery

Learn how to take better photos even if you're a total beginner!

Unlock your photographic potential with this class led by Tiffany Gleason of TiffanyG Photography, where you'll learn six fundamental photography principles. These powerful techniques will yield immediate, noticeable improvements in your images. Through examples of photos that break these principles, you'll learn to identify common pitfalls and discover practical solutions for enhancing and improving your compositions. Perfect for beginner photographers eager to see rapid results, this class provides actionable steps to elevate your photography. These principles apply to mobile phone cameras, hobby-level cameras, and even professional-level DSLR cameras.

Bring your mobile phone or favorite camera, because after this class, you will be able to participate in a 45-minute walk to a nearby location to put your new knowledge to use, and to get gentle constructive criticism from Tiffany!

About the teacher:

Tiffany Gleason's passion for photography began long before the digital age, in the 1980s, when cameras weren't in everyone's pocket. While pursuing photography courses in college, she honed her natural talent, but it wasn't until two decades later that she transformed her beloved hobby into a thriving profession. Launching her career in Las Vegas, Tiffany immersed herself in the vibrant world of wedding and family photography, gaining invaluable real-world experience. Over years of dedication, she captured the joy of nearly 1,000 weddings and the unique spirit of over 500 families. In 2013, she and her husband relocated to Jackson, TN, where they acquired a photography studio and she shifted her focus to high school senior portraits, photographing thousands of graduating seniors. Tiffany retired from professional photography in 2021, though her passion remains. Today, she finds joy in nature and landscape photography, often pursued during her travels to over 20 countries. Now, Tiffany is eager to share her knowledge and ignite that same passion in aspiring photographers, embarking on a new chapter as an instructor.