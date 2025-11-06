Photojournalist David Guttenfelder to Speak for Veterans Day

× Expand Contributed David Guttenfelder

Southern Adventist University welcomes international photojournalist and documentary photographer David Guttenfelder to speak for the Veteran's Day Convocation on Thursday, November 6, at 11 a.m. in Iles P.E. Center on campus.

A visual explorer and pathfinder, Guttenfelder has spent more than 25 years focusing on geopolitical conflict, conservation, and culture while living in Japan, India, Israel, Ivory Coast, and Kenya. His work from the war in Afghanistan was part of the “War/Photography: Images of Armed Conflict and Its Aftermath” exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston. A newer project for Guttenfelder is an inquiry into the restorative power of wilderness for people struggling with physical and emotional traumas.

Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit southern.edu/southernevents.