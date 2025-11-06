Photojournalist John Moore to Speak for Veterans Day

× Expand Contributed John Moore

Southern Adventist University welcomes photographer John Moore to speak for Veterans Day Convocation on Thursday, November 6, at 11 a.m. in Iles P.E. Center on campus. Admission is free and open to the public.

Moore has won the profession’s top honors, including the 2019 World Press Photo of the Year award for the image known as “Crying Girl on the Border.” He also won the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for his comprehensive immigration coverage and the Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography for his photos of the war in Iraq.

A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, Moore lives with his family in Stamford, Connecticut.

Originally scheduled to speak, photojournalist David Guttenfelder is unable to attend due to circumstances beyond his control. For more information about the upcoming event, visit southern.edu/southernevents or call 423.236.2814.