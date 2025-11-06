Photojournalist John Moore to Speak for Veterans Day

to

Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Southern Adventist University welcomes photographer John Moore to speak for Veterans Day Convocation on Thursday, November 6, at 11 a.m. in Iles P.E. Center on campus. Admission is free and open to the public.

Moore has won the profession’s top honors, including the 2019 World Press Photo of the Year award for the image known as “Crying Girl on the Border.” He also won the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award for his comprehensive immigration coverage and the Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography for his photos of the war in Iraq.

A graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, Moore lives with his family in Stamford, Connecticut.

Originally scheduled to speak, photojournalist David Guttenfelder is unable to attend due to circumstances beyond his control. For more information about the upcoming event, visit southern.edu/southernevents or call 423.236.2814.

Info

Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Talks & Readings
423-236-2814
to
Google Calendar - Photojournalist John Moore to Speak for Veterans Day - 2025-11-06 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Photojournalist John Moore to Speak for Veterans Day - 2025-11-06 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Photojournalist John Moore to Speak for Veterans Day - 2025-11-06 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Photojournalist John Moore to Speak for Veterans Day - 2025-11-06 11:00:00 ical