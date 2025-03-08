Pickleball Tournament: Serving Up March Madness

× Expand elCASANELLES Getty Images 1406673795 young girl standing in a gymnasium holding a pickleball and paddle

Get ready to show off your pickleball skills and compete in our March Madness tournament - it's going to be a blast!

Welcome to the serving up March Madness Pickleball Tournament! Join us at the Hamilton Family YMCA for a day filled with pickleball action, exciting competition and community spirit! Whether you're a seasoned pickler or a newbie to the game, this event is perfect for players of all levels.

Team Registration: $50

Individual Registration: $30

The tournament kicks off at 8 AM and proceeds will go towards our 2025 Community Support Campaign, which helps fund YMCA programs that benefit an array of individuals and families in our community.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the action – sign up today and get ready for a March Madness experience like no other! Together, we can make a difference while having a blast on the court. See you on the there!