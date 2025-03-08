Pickleball Tournament: Serving Up March Madness

to

Hamilton YMCA 7430 Shallowford Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Get ready to show off your pickleball skills and compete in our March Madness tournament - it's going to be a blast!

Welcome to the serving up March Madness Pickleball Tournament! Join us at the Hamilton Family YMCA for a day filled with pickleball action, exciting competition and community spirit! Whether you're a seasoned pickler or a newbie to the game, this event is perfect for players of all levels.

Team Registration: $50

Individual Registration: $30

The tournament kicks off at 8 AM and proceeds will go towards our 2025 Community Support Campaign, which helps fund YMCA programs that benefit an array of individuals and families in our community.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the action – sign up today and get ready for a March Madness experience like no other! Together, we can make a difference while having a blast on the court. See you on the there!

Info

Hamilton YMCA 7430 Shallowford Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Sports
4238991721
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Pickleball Tournament: Serving Up March Madness - 2025-03-08 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pickleball Tournament: Serving Up March Madness - 2025-03-08 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pickleball Tournament: Serving Up March Madness - 2025-03-08 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pickleball Tournament: Serving Up March Madness - 2025-03-08 08:00:00 ical