Pigeons Playing Ping Pong w/ Kendall Street Company
to
The Signal - Concert Hall 21 Choo Choo Avenue 21 Choo Choo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
The Signal
The Pulse
The Maryland quartet - Ormont [vocals, guitar], Jeremy Schon [guitar, vocals], Ben [bass, vocals], and Alex “Gator” Petropulos [drums, vocals]
Doors: 6:30pm
Benefit show for the victims of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. A portion of proceeds to be donated to Beloved Asheville, a non-profit organization working to provide essential aid to those in need in this time of crisis.
—
PLEASE RIDESHARE - Parking is limited around the venue. We strongly recommend using rideshare apps like Uber or Lyft for transportation to and from the venue. There is a designated rideshare pick up / drop off location near the entrance for your convenience.