Jacomo Bairos, the final candidate in the CSO’s Music Director search, takes the podium with his vibrant and nuanced skills for this captivating program that illuminates the human experience through the artistry of diverse compositions. Chris Rogerson's "Luminosity" sets the stage, capturing the interplay of light and shadow through intricate melodies and dynamic rhythms. Aaron Copland's iconic "Appalachian Spring" follows, conjuring the beauty and simplicity of American life with its pastoral melodies and joyful dances. George Walker's "Lyric for Strings" offers a moment of introspection, as the orchestra's tender harmonies evoke deep emotional resonance. Concluding the performance, Ottorino Respighi's "Pines of Rome" takes listeners on a sonic journey from intimate nocturnal scenes to triumphant Roman vistas, with a vibrant orchestration that resonates with vitality and grandeur.