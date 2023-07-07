× Expand Mars Michael Pink Houses: The Mellencamp Tribute at Songbirds on 7/7

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 7:00 PM

Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $15

General Admission Day of Show: $18

PINK HOUSES is a John Mellencamp tribute band that performs the hits from the heartland. Listening to songs that span the Hall of Famer's rock and roll career, you’ll be clapping, dancing, and singing along all night. Whether performing high energy songs like “Play Guitar” and “Crumblin’ Down,” or the heartfelt ones like “Scarecrow” and “Check It Out,” PINK HOUSES will deliver an unforgettable show every time.