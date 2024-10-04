× Expand Blind Angel Productions Pink Pony Club - 1 Join us for a pink night of fun!

Blind Angel Productions are thrilled to announce to you our partnership with Common House Chattanooga to bring you The Pink Pony Club Disco for Pride week in Chattanooga with an official Pride event💝

We have music expertly curated for the evening by DJ BLNDN, and we also have performances featuring Hormona Lisa, Lucid Dreamz, and The Platinum Angel.

Members of Common House have complimentary entry to this event, while non-members may reserve a ticket at the link provided below for $10💝

http://bit.ly/4drv4Bv

DETAILS:

WHERE: Common House, 1517 Mitchell Ave., Chattanooga, TN, 37408

WHEN: Friday, October 4, 2024

9:00pm ET