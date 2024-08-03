Pirates, Parrots & Princesses Day

× Expand Chattanooga Zoo Rapunzel, Moana, and Ariel at the Chattanooga Zoo

Put on your finest royal or buccaneer attire for a magical day at the Zoo! Embark on a treasure hunt, visit spectacular Zoo animals and meet your favorite pirates and princesses, and more.

Characters such as Jack Sparrow, Moana, Rapunzel and more provided by Magic Lamp Entertainment. This event is free with Zoo general admission, and children 12 years old and younger receive 50% off if they dress in themed attire.