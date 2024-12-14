PJs and Polar Express 3D

× Expand IMAX, Tennessee Aquarium, Doug Strickland A staple of Holidays Under The Peaks at the Tennessee Aquarium, get your day started with a morning screening of The Polar Express 3D, meet The Conductor, and more family fun at the IMAX 3D Theater!

Join us at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater for our annual PJs & Polar Express Holiday Event!

Enjoy a cup of hot cocoa, cuddle up in your coziest pajamas, and climb aboard the Polar Express for a magical movie journey to the North Pole! Ticket holders will receive a cup of hot chocolate and light breakfast snacks. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet the conductor and win Polar Express themed prizes!

This event is fun for the whole family and all those who truly believe.

Please note that this film will be shown in 3D. Tickets for this event are non-refundable. Popcorn and other concession items will be available for purchase.

9:15 AM ET - IMAX Front Doors Open / Check-In begins

9:30 AM ET - Theater seating begins with snacks and hot chocolate

10:00 AM ET - Screening of the Polar Express 3D begins