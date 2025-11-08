PJs & Polar Express 3D!

× Expand IMAX and Warner Bros. Join us for a morning of fun, with our annual PJs and Polar Express event! Hot Chocolate and pictures with the Conductor will be available for guests, so climb aboard!

December 20, 2025

Event begins at 9:15 AM. Film starts at 10:00 AM.

Join us at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater for our annual PJs & Polar Express Holiday Event!

Enjoy a cup of hot cocoa, cuddle up in your coziest pajamas, and climb aboard the Polar Express for a magical movie journey to the North Pole! Ticket holders will receive a cup of hot chocolate and light breakfast snacks. Guests will also have the opportunity to meet the conductor and win Polar Express themed prizes!

This event is fun for the whole family and all those who truly believe.

Please note that this film will be shown in 3D. Tickets for this event are non-refundable. Popcorn and other concession items will be available for purchase.

9:15 AM ET - IMAX Front Doors Open / Check-In begins

9:30 AM ET - Theater seating begins with snacks and hot chocolate

10:00 AM ET - Screening of the Polar Express 3D begins

Members/River Society: To register, simply log in to your account and select your discounted tickets. If your membership expires prior to December, you will need to renew your membership before purchasing event tickets.