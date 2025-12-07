× Expand Creative Discovery Museum PJs with Santa

Join us for a magical morning at PJs with Santa!Sunday, Dec. 7 | 8–10 a.m. at Creative Discovery Museum

Come dressed in your favorite holiday PJs for a cozy, fun-filled experience the whole family will love! Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, then explore the Museum for more festive activities:

Make It Space: Create a Reindeer Ornament

Creation Station: Design your own Reindeer Hat

Discovery Library: Guess That Holiday Smell game

Atrium: Write a Letter to Santa

Don’t miss this merry morning of fun, food, and holiday cheer!

$16 – Members | $22 – General Admission