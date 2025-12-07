PJs with Santa
to
Creative Discovery Museum 321 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Creative Discovery Museum
PJs with Santa
Join us for a magical morning at PJs with Santa!Sunday, Dec. 7 | 8–10 a.m. at Creative Discovery Museum
Come dressed in your favorite holiday PJs for a cozy, fun-filled experience the whole family will love! Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, then explore the Museum for more festive activities:
Make It Space: Create a Reindeer Ornament
Creation Station: Design your own Reindeer Hat
Discovery Library: Guess That Holiday Smell game
Atrium: Write a Letter to Santa
Don’t miss this merry morning of fun, food, and holiday cheer!
$16 – Members | $22 – General Admission