× Expand Plant Bar Chattanooga Plant Bar Chattanooga Launch Party

Join us for a celebration at the new Plant Bar located inside Asheville Dispensary in Chattanooga! Bring your friends, sip some tea, and let’s celebrate our launch together! We are holding a Grand Opening Extravaganza filled with live music, local food, chair massages, Zero Proof Cocktails, our Seasonal Winter Specials Debut, All-You-Can-Drink Tea and more in our beautiful, relaxing, foliage- and light-filled lounge.

At Plant Bar, we offer an extensive range of exceptional, high-quality beverages. Our mission is to provide a sanctuary for conscious consumption - offering an opportunity to embody nourishment and deep satiation through every moment inside our doors. We believe every sip and taste should be intentional, inviting you to slow down and appreciate the world around you. Indulge in sophisticated plant-based beverages such as artisanal espresso, traditional Chinese tea, healthy bubble teas, and handcrafted herbal elixirs.

Stop by on December 14th from 5 PM to 10 PM for our launch event. We are excited to release our new Winter Specials menu, which features seasonal herbal concoctions and our new pour-over coffee offerings. Yummy Thai next door will be serving a special collaborative food menu from 5-7 PM. For $10, you can sip unlimited tea at the bar with one of our professional tea servers. We’ve got a lineup of live local music and entertainment throughout the evening as well! Bring your friends, sip some delicious things & let’s celebrate together at the new Plant Bar inside Asheville Dispensary in Chattanooga!

Location: Inside Asheville Dispensary Chattanooga at 202 Manufacturers Rd, Chattanooga. We look forward to seeing you!