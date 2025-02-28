Plant Bar Chattanooga Re-Grand Opening Celebration

× Expand Plant Bar Fri 2/28 5pm - 11pm

At Plant Bar, we truly value our customers and take great pleasure in educating the community about the health benefits of incorporating plants into your lifestyle. We also enjoy being your go-to spot for morning coffee, offering herbal beverages and traditional Chinese & Taiwanese teas. To honor the success & positive community response to our first 60 days we are having a Re-Grand Opening Celebration on February 28th to say Thank You!

Party Details

Loction: 202 Manufacturers Rd. Chattanooga

Date: Friday, 2/28/25

Time: 5-11 PM

Music:

Waxing and Waning - 5-7 PM

GOLDNPOWERS (Golvnwav & Superpowers) - 8-10 PM

Food:

Our neighbor Yummy Thai: Special Menu during our celebration

Happenings:

Vendors

All-you-can-drink tea

Uplifting Zero Proof Beverages (NOHM Botanical Elixirs)

Live dance floor

Chill & Spacious lounge

Drink specials

Come celebrate with an unforgettable Dance Party in a non-alcoholic atmosphere with local vendors, local food & vibey music you can get down to! Guaranteed to be Fun & Uplifting!

Plant Bar shares a building with Asheville Dispensary in Chattanooga and is open every day from 8 AM - 10 PM Sun - Wed & 8 AM - 11 PM Thurs - Sat. 202 Manufacturers Rd.