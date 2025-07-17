Plant Bar - Thursday Sessions

× Expand Maya July Events

202 Manufacturers Road

Kick off your weekends early at Plant Bar Chattanooga every Thursday this month! Chill in our comfy lounge or chill patio and enjoy the sweet sounds of local musicians while sipping one of our seasonal beverages. Whether you prefer coffee, tea, boba, cacao, matcha, or a zero-proof botanical elixir, we have an interesting twist on all of it! Check us out and connect with the community! Plant Bar is located inside Asheville Dispensary Chattanooga in North Shore. Featured local artists:

July 10th: Adam Burch

July 17th: Christopher Scoggins

July 24th: Fritz

July 31st: Josh Wilson