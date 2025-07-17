Plant Bar - Thursday Sessions
Plant Bar 202 Manufacturers Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
202 Manufacturers Road
Kick off your weekends early at Plant Bar Chattanooga every Thursday this month! Chill in our comfy lounge or chill patio and enjoy the sweet sounds of local musicians while sipping one of our seasonal beverages. Whether you prefer coffee, tea, boba, cacao, matcha, or a zero-proof botanical elixir, we have an interesting twist on all of it! Check us out and connect with the community! Plant Bar is located inside Asheville Dispensary Chattanooga in North Shore. Featured local artists:
July 10th: Adam Burch
July 17th: Christopher Scoggins
July 24th: Fritz
July 31st: Josh Wilson