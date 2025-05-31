Planting For Air at Enterprise South Nature Park
Enterprise South Nature Park Visitor Center 190 Still Hollow Loop, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation
Planting For Air at Enterprise South Nature Park Saturday, May 31st 2025 11 am – 1 pm
Planting For Air at Enterprise South Nature Park
Hike, Plant, Thrive: Let's hike and plant our way to cleaner air!
• Saturday, May 31st
• 11 am – 1 pm
• ESNP Visitor Center
• Learn about Plants and their oxygen impact
• Free Planting Activity with Supplies Provided
• Free Plant Bingo Hike
• Beverage Vendor
• Free Games
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• All Ages Welcome
• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!
Enterprise South Nature Park 190 Still Hollow Loop, Chattanooga, TN 37416
Rain or Shine Event!
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/15VxDV1kHP/
For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
