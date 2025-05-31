Planting For Air at Enterprise South Nature Park

Enterprise South Nature Park Visitor Center 190 Still Hollow Loop, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416

Planting For Air at Enterprise South Nature Park

Hike, Plant, Thrive: Let's hike and plant our way to cleaner air!

• Saturday, May 31st

• 11 am – 1 pm

• ESNP Visitor Center

• Learn about Plants and their oxygen impact

• Free Planting Activity with Supplies Provided

• Free Plant Bingo Hike

• Beverage Vendor

• Free Games

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Enterprise South Nature Park 190 Still Hollow Loop, Chattanooga, TN 37416

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/15VxDV1kHP/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #PlantingForAir #ESNP #OutdoorFun

Info

Enterprise South Nature Park Visitor Center 190 Still Hollow Loop, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37416
Kids & Family, Outdoor, This & That
423-710-0274
