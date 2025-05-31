× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Planting For Air at Enterprise South Nature Park Saturday, May 31st 2025 11 am – 1 pm Flyer

Planting For Air at Enterprise South Nature Park

Hike, Plant, Thrive: Let's hike and plant our way to cleaner air!

• Saturday, May 31st

• 11 am – 1 pm

• ESNP Visitor Center

• Learn about Plants and their oxygen impact

• Free Planting Activity with Supplies Provided

• Free Plant Bingo Hike

• Beverage Vendor

• Free Games

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Enterprise South Nature Park 190 Still Hollow Loop, Chattanooga, TN 37416

Rain or Shine Event!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/15VxDV1kHP/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

