Planting a Fall Garden with The Garden Chick

× Expand Christiana Key Event Planner Facebook Group Cover - 8.13.24 Fall Garden Plant Your Fall Garden with Karen Creel!

We’ve made it through the dog days of summer, watering, weeding, fertilizing and harvesting in the sweltering heat. You may be ready to throw in the trowel, but wait! Fall is the perfect time to plant all those vegetables you love that can’t tolerate our summer heat. Lettuces, spinach, sugar snap peas, beets, carrots and more! We will discuss preparing the garden, planting, and end by drawing a planting plan for a 4×6 garden.

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick, member of the Garden Coach Society and a certified Garden Coach. She lives on four acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com.

Please contact Christiana Key at 423-493-9155 or email: ckey@crabtreefarms.org if you have any questions.

Please Note: Sometimes, we don’t make the ticket minimum, therefore, we have to reschedule the class or cancel. Please check your email and spam folder 48 hours before scheduled class to see if there has been a change. Thank you!

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop. The cancellation fee will be 10% of the ticket amount. To request a refund, please email Christiana: ckey@crabtreefarms.org. If you find that you can’t attend the workshop, but it is too late to request a refund, you are welcome to gift the workshop to someone else.