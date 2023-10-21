× Expand Master Gardeners of Hamilton County 3rd Saturday Class

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, present their 3rd Saturday Free Gardening Classes on Saturday, September 16 at 10:00 a.m., featuring “Plants and Your Pets” presented by Master Gardener Juanita Wade. MGHC’s 3rd Saturday Gardening Classes take place in person at the UT Hamilton County Extension, 6183 Adamson Circle, off Bonny Oaks Drive in Chattanooga or online via Zoom. To sign up to attend in person or to register for the Zoom link, go to: https://mghc.org/calendar/3rd-saturday-class-plants-your-pets/

Juanita Wade comments, “Those attending this presentation will learn about indoor and outdoor plants that may be toxic to their four-legged family pets including both cats and dogs. I will also show various safe alternatives to plant in their yards and maintain inside their homes. My own pups have impressed upon me the need to make sure that they are always safe both in and out of our house. Along the way, I have enjoyed learning how to be a loving and responsible pet owner, as well as an educated and efficient gardener.”