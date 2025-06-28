× Expand Sean Price Tarpon

“Playing with Fire”

A demonstration of flame-worked art glass by Sean Price.

Friday, June 27th, 5-8pm. and Saturday, June 28th, 12-5pm.

The fire of creation will blaze brightly at In-Town Gallery! See Sean Price make sculptures from

molten glass!! Using rods of different colors, he fuses them in an open flame, creating amazingly

life-like creatures as well as designs that verge on the abstract. Trained in Hawaii and having

honed his technique for years, Sean Price’s artworks are in a class by themselves. The Friday

demonstration will be on Frazier Avenue in front of In-Town Gallery as part of Night Market’s

Celestial Faire.

“I’ve been making sculptures in glass for three decades,” Price says, “and I’m just as enchanted

now as I was at the beginning of my journey. Each day, I find myself thinking about what I can

create with my torch. I’m just a boy who likes to play with fire!”

Showcasing the creativity of local artists for 50 years, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the

Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on

Sundays. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com, Facebook and Instagram!