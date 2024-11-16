× Expand Sean Price Price Flying Pigs rev - 1 Flying Pigs

Playing with Fire

A demonstration of flame-worked art glass.

Saturday, November 16th, 12:00-4:00 pm.

Flying pigs with Santa hats! On Saturday, November 16th, watch Sean Price create glass sculptures and ornaments from molten glass. This fascinating demo utilizes different colors of glass rods, which are fused by an open flame.

“I’ve been making sculptures in glass for three decades,” Price says, “and I’m just as enchanted now as I was at the beginning of my journey. Each day I find myself thinking about what can be created with my torch. I’m just a boy who likes to play with fire!”

Also on Saturday, November 16, and again on Sunday, November 17, the NorthShore Merchant Collective is hosting a Merry Market featuring local makers and artists at locations around the neighborhood to kick off the holiday season. This weekend also begins the 10th annual Holiday Treasure Hunt.

Showcasing the creativity of local artists for 50 years, In-Town Gallery is located ‘Between the Bridges’ on Chattanooga’s North Shore at 26A Frazier Ave. Mon-Sat 11-6 p.m. and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com, Facebook and Instagram!