Plein Air Invitational Opening Ceremony
to
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
River Gallery
Plein Air Invitational Opening Ceremony
Join us at River Gallery for the Opening Reception of our Plein Air Invitational on Friday, September 5th from 6-8pm! This exhibit celebrates the practice of Plein Air painting-- meaning "in the open air" or "outdoors" in French-- and the multiplicity of the method, expressed by a diverse group of painters featured in our gallery. Artists will be in attendance, so grab a friend or two and come experience the beauty that results from the process of painting outdoors!
This event is FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.