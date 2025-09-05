× Expand River Gallery Plein Air Invitational Opening Ceremony

Join us at River Gallery for the Opening Reception of our Plein Air Invitational on Friday, September 5th from 6-8pm! This exhibit celebrates the practice of Plein Air painting-- meaning "in the open air" or "outdoors" in French-- and the multiplicity of the method, expressed by a diverse group of painters featured in our gallery. Artists will be in attendance, so grab a friend or two and come experience the beauty that results from the process of painting outdoors!

This event is FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.