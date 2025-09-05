Plein Air Invitational Opening Ceremony

to

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join us at River Gallery for the Opening Reception of our Plein Air Invitational on Friday, September 5th from 6-8pm! This exhibit celebrates the practice of Plein Air painting-- meaning "in the open air" or "outdoors" in French-- and the multiplicity of the method, expressed by a diverse group of painters featured in our gallery. Artists will be in attendance, so grab a friend or two and come experience the beauty that results from the process of painting outdoors!

This event is FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Info

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Art & Exhibitions
4236821287
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Plein Air Invitational Opening Ceremony - 2025-09-05 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Plein Air Invitational Opening Ceremony - 2025-09-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Plein Air Invitational Opening Ceremony - 2025-09-05 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Plein Air Invitational Opening Ceremony - 2025-09-05 18:00:00 ical