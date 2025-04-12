Poetry & Jazz Wind Down featuring Frank B., Swayyvo and Gemini Fox

Wind down the celebration weekend with a relaxed, intimate evening of poetry and jazz, featuring the soulful sounds of saxophonists Frank B and Swayyvo. Guest spoken word artist, Gemini Fox, out of Tampa, Florida, along with Rhyme N Chatt poets and open mic artists, will take the stage for a night of rhythmic wordplay. Open mic sign-ups will be available for those who wish to share their own poetry, as time allows. $20 tickets are available on Eventbrite and will be sold at the door as space allows. This event is for ages 21 and up. Space is VERY limited.

