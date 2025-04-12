Poetry Pathways Unveiling at Renaissance Park

× Expand Adobe Stock Renaissance Park

Join us for the launch of Rhyme N Chatt’s Poetry Pathways, an interactive poetry installation presented in partnership with the City of Chattanooga’s Office of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy.

This innovative project features QR-coded signage along the park’s walking paths, allowing visitors to experience poetry written by local poets inspired by the surrounding landscape. At the unveiling, featured poets will perform their pieces live, accompanied by live music, and attendees will have the opportunity to submit their own poetry for future installations.

A perfect activity for families, groups, couples, and individuals, Poetry Pathways invites everyone to engage with the beauty of words and nature in a new and dynamic way.