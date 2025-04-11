Poetry & Punchlines Open Mic - RNC Day Kick-Off

× Expand AdobeStock Comedy play on stage with actors delivering punchlines humans laughing

Kick off the Rhyme N Chatt Day weekend with an interactive open mic blending poetry and humor in honor of National Poetry Month and National Humor Month. The night begins with an open mic with event host, 6One, followed by featured poets: Kate Landers & Kelly Watts Williams and special guest, GeminiFox (Tampa, FL) with DJ C-Grimey laying down vibes for the night! Sign Ups at the event.