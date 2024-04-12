Poetry and Punchlines

to

WanderLinger Brewing Company 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Rhyme n Chatt Celebrates National Poetry Month and National Humor Month with Poetry & Punchlines

This exciting evening promises a unique fusion of poetic artistry and comedic brilliance, creating an atmosphere that celebrates the beauty of language and the joy of laughter. Rhyme n Chatt has curated a lineup of talented poetic comedians and comedic poets who will showcase their craft, offering the audience an unforgettable experience. In addition, there will be a limited number of open mic slots with time limits available for an opportunity to join in.

Music by poetic comedian musician Alex Volz the Band.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, April 12

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Wanderlinger Brewery; 1208 King Street

Admission: Free

Donations: Appreciated

Info

Comedy, Concerts & Live Music, Talks & Readings
