Poetry and Punchlines

Marsha Mills
poetry n punchlines
Rhyme n Chatt Celebrates National Poetry Month and National Humor Month with Poetry & Punchlines
This exciting evening promises a unique fusion of poetic artistry and comedic brilliance, creating an atmosphere that celebrates the beauty of language and the joy of laughter. Rhyme n Chatt has curated a lineup of talented poetic comedians and comedic poets who will showcase their craft, offering the audience an unforgettable experience. In addition, there will be a limited number of open mic slots with time limits available for an opportunity to join in.
Music by poetic comedian musician Alex Volz the Band.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, April 12
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Wanderlinger Brewery; 1208 King Street
Admission: Free
Donations: Appreciated